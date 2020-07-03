Do not to miss chance of economic co-op with Iran: advisor to parliament speaker

TEHRAN — Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker, says Iran will leave behind the U.S. sanctions, advising the EU not to miss the chance of economic cooperation with Iran.

In a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Iran Giuseppe Perrone late on Thursday, Amir Abdollahian described intensification of the U.S. sanctions against Iran as a failed economic terrorism.

“No doubt, we will overcome the new sanctions with power and relying on the huge capabilities of the country and the great people of Iran, but Europe must find ways not to lose chance of active economic cooperation with Iran,” he remarked, IRNA reported.

Unfortunately, Europe's fear of the U.S. unilateralism has led to the loss of golden opportunities for economic cooperation with Iran, he added.

Amir Abdollahian also referred to historic and cultural relations between Iran and Italy, saying the Iranian parliament welcomes boosting parliamentary exchanges with Italy.

Parliamentary relations have always played a crucial role in enhancing mutual cooperation, he said.

He also described the U.S., the Zionist regime, and Saudi Arabia's unconstructive behavior as a source of tension and instability in the region.

The U.S. openly support for terrorist groups, and interference in regional affairs have exacerbated the crisis, he added.

