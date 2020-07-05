Mining companies' sales through stock market up 55% in 2 months

TEHRAN – The total sales of large mining companies through the stock market has increased by 55 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-May 20), year on year, Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) announced.

The cumulative sales of 72 large companies in the mining and mineral industries sector in the first two months of this year amounted to 388.443 trillion rials (about $9.25 billion), IMIDRO data showed.

As reported, the mentioned companies sold 181.935 trillion rials (about $4.331 billion) worth of shares on the stock exchange in the second month of the current Iranian calendar year (April 20-May 20).

The companies in the mining and mineral industries sector accounted for 37 percent of the total sales in the market, during the mentioned two months.

The top 10 companies with the highest sales performance were Mobarakeh Steel Company, National Copper Industries, Khuzestan Steel Company, Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company, Isfahan Steel Company, Chadormalo Iron Ore, South Hormozgan Steel, Kaveh South Kish Steel Company, Khorasan Steel and Iran Aluminum, respectively.

EF/MA