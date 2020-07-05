Amir Sedighi elected as Iran wushu president

TEHRAN – Amir Sedighi has been elected as new head of Iran Wushu Federation on Sunday.

In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Sedighi was elected for a four-year term till 2024 by receiving 34 votes out of 43 votes.

Mamoud Motedayen finished in second place in the elections with nine votes.

Sedighi replaced Mehdi Alinejad who worked as wushu president for 12 years.

Alinejad currently serves as the Iranian Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth.

“First, I would first like to thank everyone for giving me an opportunity to serve as president of wushu federation for the next four years. Wushu is one of the most decorated federations in Iran and I know it's a difficult task ahead of us. We can achieve our goals if we stand up and work together. We are a united family,” Sedighi said.