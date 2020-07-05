Iran-China agreement should be based on mutual interest: ex-diplomat

TEHRAN — A former Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has said the Tehran-Beijing agreement should be based on meeting mutual interests.

Ramin Mehmanparast, also a former ambassador to Poland, said in an interview with ILNA published on Sunday that Iran’s foreign policy must have long-term, medium-term, and short-term plans.

Explaining about the Iran-China 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement, which was approved by Iran's government, Mehmanparast said the details of the issues on this agreement are not yet known “so I can't talk about it so much.”

“Relations with China can also be regulated in such a way that both our interests and China's long-term interests will be met,” he added.

Asked whether Iran's frustration with the European approach may have led Tehran to turn to China, the former diplomat said, “We need to have long-term plans to connect with different countries in different ways.”

“We have plans with China, Russia, and some Asian countries based on our interests and we can also have long-term policies for European countries.”

Mehmanparast said the Europeans have limited diplomatic relations with Iran because of the U.S. sanctions, and they have failed to maintain their independence.

The cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive plan in June.

President Hassan Rouhani has said the strategic partnership between the two countries is based on a win-win approach.

“This cooperation is a ground for Iran and China’s participation in basic projects and development of infrastructure, including the large ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, and an opportunity to attract investment in various economic fields, including industry, tourism, information technology and communication,” the presidential website quoted Rouhani as saying on June 23.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei has also said the plan proves “failure of the United States’ policies to isolate Iran, to sever Iran’s relations with the international community and also to harm Iran’s will to expand relations with other countries.”

