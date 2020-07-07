Rouhani advisor calls Iran-China agreement ‘a sign of strength’

TEHRAN - An adviser to President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday defended the draft agreement for long-term strategic partnership between Iran and China, suggesting reaching a long-term agreement with another country “is not a sign of weakness” rather “a sign of strength”.

“Having a plan for 25-year cooperation with another country is not a sign of weakness. The weakness is that our long-term cooperation agreements be limited to one country. Having 25-year cooperation agreements with tens of other important countries is a sign of strength and ensures our stability” Hesameddin Ashena tweeted on Tuesday morning.

داشتن یک طرح برای همکاری ۲۵ ساله با یک کشور دیگر نشانه ضعف نیست.

ضعف در این است که قراردادهای همکاری بلند مدتمان محدود به یک کشور بماند.



داشتن قراردادهای همکاری ۲۵ ساله ی با ده‌ها کشور مهم دیگر نشان قدرت و ضامن ثبات مااست. — Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) July 7, 2020

The cabinet of Hassan Rouhani approved the draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China on June 21 and tasked Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif with negotiating with China over the plan in order to finalize it.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on June 23 that Iran and China have drafted the 25-year plan for comprehensive partnership and it is based on a win-win approach which “heralds long term cooperation”.

“Recognizing cultural commonalities, encouraging multilateralism, supporting equal rights of the nations, and insisting on domestic development are parts of this plan,” Rabiei added.

In a cabinet meeting on June 21, Rouhani elaborated on the strategic partnership between Iran and China saying that the agreement is a positive step towards increasing the importance of global energy and sustainable development of oil and gas resources, as well as renewable energy and joint investment in free zones.

“This cooperation is a ground for Iran and China’s participation in basic projects and development of infrastructure, including the large ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, and an opportunity to attract investment in various economic fields, including industry, tourism, information technology, and communication,” the presidential website quoted Rouhani as saying.

Zarif has said the details of the 25-year agreement will be announced to the public once the agreement is finalized.

Addressing an open session of the Parliament on Sunday, Zarif said: “The agreement was discussed in the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei]. We announced the issue to the people. In last year’s visit, I took this agreement to China and it was announced. When China responded to our draft, we announced it and when China accepted negotiation with us, the issue was announced”.