Tehran dismisses rumors surrounding Iran-China partnership plan

TEHRAN — Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has criticized the disinformation campaign surrounding the Iran-China partnership plan, saying the old trick of spreading lies to gain true information will lead nowhere.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mousavi lauded the comprehensive cooperation plan, describing it as a clear roadmap and principled guide for relations between the two major countries in the future world.

He said China, as the world's leading economic power in the near future, and Iran as the great power in West Asia, can counter the pressure of bullies with complementary relationship and ensuring common interests.

“There is no ceding of the Iranian islands, nor the presence of the foreign military forces, nor any other illusions,” the spokesman explained.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that there is no “hidden issue” in the long-term comprehensive agreement between Iran and China.

“The agreement was discussed in the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei]. We announced the issue to the people. In last year’s visit, I took this agreement to China and it was announced. When China responded to our draft, we announced it and when China accepted negotiation with us, the issue was announced,” Zarif told an open session of the parliament.

The foreign minister said the details will be announced when the agreement is “finalized”.

Zarif added, “There is transparency in our behavior, however, the truth is that power in the world is shifting (to the East) and we should know the realities of the international situation and take action in the post-West world.”

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on June 23 that Iran and China have drafted a 25-year plan for comprehensive partnership which proves failure of the plots to isolate the Islamic Republic.

“This plan proves failure of the United States’ policies to isolate Iran, sever Iran’s relations with the international community and also to harm Iran’s will to expand relations with other countries,” Rabiei said during a press conference.

He said that the 25-year plan is based on a win-win approach which “heralds long term cooperation”.

“Recognizing cultural commonalities, encouraging multilateralism, supporting equal rights of the nations and insisting on domestic development are parts of this plan,” the government spokesman explained.

In a meeting on June 21, the cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan.

Rouhani said the strategic partnership between the two countries is based on a win-win approach.

