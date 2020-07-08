Foreign media have launched campaign against Iran-China partnership agreement, Vaezi says

TEHRAN - Iranian presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday that foreign media outlets have created a commotion over the long-term cooperation agreement between Iran and China

Vaezi said the 25-year partnership cooperation between Iran and China is a “conventional agreement”.

Officials in Tehran have said the comprehensive cooperation agreement has not yet been finalized between Iran and China.

“This document is a conventional document to strengthen relations between the (two) countries,” he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

He noted that speculation has been spread in social networks claiming “something like leasing Kish or Qeshm [islands to China]. This [hype] is being supported from outside. Our executive bodies are making efforts to make everything transparent.”

Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Iran’s Free Trade, Industrial, and Special Economic Zones announced on Wednesday that Iran will not lease any port to China.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday that Iran has not signed an agreement to lease land or port to China, noting there is nothing secretive in the 25-year cooperation plan with China.

“There is nothing secretive in this respect. It was discussed in the latest visit by Foreign Minister [Mohammad Javad Zarif] to China and was also discussed in a meeting between Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] with President of China [Xi Jinping]. When any agreement is reached, it will be announced,” Rabiei said during a press conference.

He also said, “Division into West and East has no status in our foreign policy. The Islamic Republic does not limit itself and is ready to cooperate with all countries. Our only limitations are the Zionist regime and those who impose sanctions.”

Zarif said on Sunday that there is no “hidden issue” in the long-term comprehensive partnership agreement between Iran and China.

“The agreement was discussed in the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Leader of the Islamic Revolution. We announced the issue to the people. In last year’s visit, I took this agreement to China and it was announced. When China responded to our draft, we announced it and when China accepted negotiation with us, the issue was announced,” Zarif told an open session of the parliament.

The foreign minister said the details will be announced when the agreement is “finalized”.

He added, “There is transparency in our behavior, however, the truth is that power in the world is shifting (to the East) and we should know the realities of the international situation and take action in the post-West world.”

Zarif said the revival of the Silk Road is included in the agreement.

Rabiei said on June 23 that Iran and China have drafted a 25-year plan for comprehensive cooperation which proves failure of the plots to isolate the Islamic Republic.

“This plan proves failure of the United States’ policies to isolate Iran, sever Iran’s relations with the international community and also to harm Iran’s will to expand relations with other countries,” Rabiei said during a press conference.

He said that the 25-year plan is based on a win-win approach which “heralds long term cooperation”.

NA/PA

