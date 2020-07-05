Tunis to host Iranian cultural festival

TEHRAN – The International Cultural Center of Hammamet (CCIH) in the Tunisian capital of Tunis will be playing host to an Iranian cultural festival.

An agreement to organize the festival was discussed in a meeting between Iranian cultural attaché Meisam Farahani and the director of the center, the Iranian Cultural Center in Tunis announced in a press release on Sunday.

The International Cultural Center of Hammamet operates under the auspices of the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

No exact date was mentioned for the Iranian cultural festival in the press release.

Farahani pointed to various Iranian cultural festivals organized in Tunisia over the past decades and added that Iranian festivals in various media are ready to host art and cultural groups from Tunisia.

He said, “The cultural affinities between Iran and Tunisia have always been regarded by officials of the two countries and therefore, the mutual cultural events have always been well organized.”

“Iran’s profound culture and ancient civilization have always been respected by Tunisian people and frequent mutual cultural festivals will help develop the understanding of each other among the people of the two countries,” he added.

Tunis was the guest city of the 31st Tehran International Book Fair in 2018.

Photo: This combination photo shows the flags of Tunisia and Iran.



