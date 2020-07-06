China says U.S. withdrawal from nuclear deal is source of tension

TEHRAN – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said that the United States’ withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, is the main source of tension around Iran’s nuclear program.

“The United States withdrawal from the JCPOA and maximum pressure against Iran are main sources of tension around Iran’s nuclear program. China is hopeful that all sides remain within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission and solve differences through dialogue,” ISNA quoted Lijian as saying on Monday in a tweet message.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has written a letter to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, denouncing the E3’s non-compliance with the JCPOA after the three European states drafted an anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors.

The resolution was approved on June 19.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, “Following the irresponsible and illegal measure by the three European states (Germany, the UK, and France) to initiate a draft resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors and also the continuation of non-compliance with the international commitments under the JCPOA and the resolutions passed by the (JCPOA) Joint Commission, the minister of foreign affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran yesterday sent a letter to Mr. Borrell, the European Union foreign policy chief and the JCPOA coordinator, and once again referred the cases of the European countries’ non-compliance according to Article 36 of the JCPOA to the Joint Commission for settlement.”

Iran will take the necessary and proportional measures in response to any excessive demands and irresponsible behaviors, and firmly calls on the three European states to prepare the ground to save and fully implement the JCPOA by honoring their commitments instead of following the United States’ policy of maximum pressure, the spokesperson concluded.

NA/PA

