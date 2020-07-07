“Oxford History of Modern Europe” appears in Persian bookstores

TEHRAN – “The Oxford History of Modern Europe” has recently been published in Persian.

Ebrahim Amel-Mehrabi is the translator of the book released by Elmi-Farhangi Publications in Tehran.

Written by eleven contributors of international standing, this book offers a readable and authoritative account of Europe’s turbulent history from the French Revolution in the late eighteenth century to the present day.

Originally published in 2000, the book was edited by T. C. W. Blanning.

Each chapter portrays both change and continuity, revolutions and stability, and covers the political, economic, social, cultural, and military life of Europe.

This book provides a better understanding of modern Europe, how it came to be what it is, and where it may be going in the future.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “The Oxford History of Modern Europe”.

MMS

