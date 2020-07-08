Gonbad-e Qabus to undergo restoration

TEHRAN – The dome of UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus in the northern province of Golestan is to be restored, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

A special committee for the country’s UNESCO-registered properties has approved the restoration project to be conducted on Gonbad-e Qabus, said Farhad Azizi, the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry’s director for world heritage affairs.

Monitoring periodically, using up-to-date knowledge, and conducting comprehensive studies on the materials used in the structure are need to be considered in the restoration project, the official added.

The one-millennium-old brick tower is of high architectural importance as an exemplar and innovative design of the early-Islamic-era architecture.

Also called Gonbad-e Kavus, the brick tower is located in a city of the same name.

The UNESCO comments that tower bears testimony to the cultural exchange between Central Asian nomads and the ancient civilization of Iran.

The long-lasting structure capped by an eye-catching conical roof boasts intricate geometric principles and patterns which embellish parts of its load-bearing brickwork.

Narratives say the tower has influenced various subsequent designers of tomb towers and other cylindrical commemorative structures both in the region and beyond.

Two encircling inscriptions in Kufic calligraphy date the tower to 1006-7 CE while commemorating Qabus Ibn Voshmgir, Ziyarid ruler, and literati (reigned 978–1012).

The UNESCO also credits Gonbad-e Qabus as “an outstanding and technologically innovative example of Islamic architecture that influenced sacral building in Iran, Anatolia, and Central Asia.”

ABU/MG

