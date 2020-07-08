Writer Moradi Kermani recommends children to read books in pandemic

TEHRAN – Iranian children’s book writer Hushang Moradi Kermani has said that reading books is the best thing for children and young adults to do during the days of coronavirus pandemic.

He made the remarks in a press release published to commemorate Iran’s National Day of Literature for Children and Young Adults, which marks the death anniversary of the celebrated Iranian children author Mehdi Azar Yazdi and falls on July 8.

Pointing to the books by Iranian authors such as Mohammad-Ebrahim Bastani Parizi, he said, “I have always said that Bastani Parizi could beautifully dramatize history and take history from schools and universities into the houses. The main thing is that he has narrated history in the best and sweetest way.”

He added that he believes writers need to have lived and experienced the social and geographical conditions so that they can dramatize stories for children and young adults.

He said that he himself also pays due attention to entrainment and happiness in his stories that he writes for children and young adults, and his books “Majid Stories”, “Water Urn” and “Sweet Jam” are among them.

“But in some of my other stories like ‘Kids of the Carpet-Weaving House’, the life story of those children who are forced to work in poor conditions are narrated, and I believe the story is not suitable for children under 15,” he added.

The 75-year-old Moradi Kermani is mostly known as a children’s writer, but his works also appeal to adults.

He is the author of numerous bestsellers such as “You’re No Stranger Here” and “A Sweet Jam”. Most of his works have been translated into English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch, Arabic, Armenian, Turkish and several other languages.

Photo: Iranian children’s book writer Hushang Moradi Kermani in an undated photo.

