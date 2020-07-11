Swedish firms committed to deals in Iran: envoy

TEHRAN – Sweden’s Ambassador to Tehran Mattias Lentz said on Saturday that Swedish companies will maintain their contracts in Iran and will fulfill their commitments, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

According to Lentz, in the current situation, the economic relations between Iran and Sweden are continuing in the fields of medicine, pharmaceuticals, food industry, telecommunications, and automobile industry.

Sweden was one of Iran's top trading partners in Europe, which had reached a good level of trade relations after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Iran and world powers, however, with the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions, the restrictions led to a significant decline in the two sides’ trades.

“Though there are problems, there is also hope,” the Swedish ambassador said, adding: “In the current situation, we may not be able to expand economic relations with Iran; but keeping the current ties alive and holding joint economic meetings will help us to continue to operate within this framework.”

Lentz noted that although trade activities have become more limited due to the U.S. sanctions, Swedish companies have always been present in Iran and continue to be active.

“In many economic areas, Swedish companies are seeing the possibility of even expanding cooperation,” he said.

