Official says drive-in cinema continues despite reopening of theaters  

TEHRAN – The director of the drive-in movie theater project in the provinces of Tehran and Alborz, Manuchehr Safarkhani, has said that despite the reopening of movie theaters, the project continues as COVID-19 still rules the country.

From the very beginning of the shutdown of all art and cultural centers after the outbreak of coronavirus, those active in art and culture of the country began to find a solution to keep the art and cultural activities alive even in the shadow of the new virus.

The main goal was to preserve the art and cultural activities, inject happiness and keep the spirits of people high in order to face the difficult days of dealing with the new virus.

Although the Owj Arts and Media Organization was one of the first in the public sector, launching the project with Ebrahim Hatamikia’s latest movie “Exodus” in the parking lot of Milad Tower in Tehran, producer and filmmaker Safarkhani was the first in the private sector, launching the project in the provinces of Tehran and Alborz.

“Although Peyman Qasemkhani’s comedy ‘Good, Bad, Garish 2: The Secret Army’ and Mohammad Kart’s directorial debut ‘Butterfly Swimming’ began screening after the movie theaters reopened after being closed for about 4 months, we decided to continue the drive-in movie theater,” he said.

“We believe it can be considered a different type of participation and a different experience and a new definition of movie theaters,” he added.

“We are planning to concentrate on developing the project. The Enqelab Sports Complex in Karaj, as well as the Takhti Sports Complex and Khavaran Cultural Center in Tehran, are active as places that can host filmgoers in the drive-in cinema project, and we are planning to add more locations,” he concluded.

Photo: People enjoy a movie at a drive-in cinema in the parking lot of Tehran’s Milad Tower on May 2, 2020. (IRNA/Davud Qahrdar)

RM/MMS/YAW