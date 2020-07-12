'Persepolis are not champions yet' - Yahya Golmohammadi

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team coach Yahya Golmohammadi has warned his team there is still a lot of work left to be done in their bid to win the Iran Professional League title.

Persepolis lead the IPL table with 56 points, 14 points ahead of Sepahan and Shahr Khodro. The Reds need two wins out of their six matches to claim title for the fourth time in a row.

Persepolis have won their past three matches since resumption of the league competition.

“We took another step toward the title by beating Machine Sazi in Tabriz but competition has not yet finished. Persepolis have difficult matches ahead and I’ve told my players we are still not champions,” Golmohammadi said.

“There are 18 points left for us and we will try to do our best. Unfortunately, our fans cannot attend the matches due to coronavirus lockdown but we know that our supporters are very enthusiastic about their teams,” he stated.

“Our players are thirsty to win and they can handle it. The Persepolis players always want to be a winner,” Golmohammadi went on to say.

Persepolis are scheduled to meet Foolad on Thursday and it could be another big step toward winning the title.

“Foolad are a strong team and take advantage of young players. They play at high tempo but we want to win and I hope it will be a beautiful match,” Golmohammadi concluded.