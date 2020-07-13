National Commission for UNESCO opens virtual exhibit of Persian calligraphy

TEHRAN – The Iranian National Commission for UNESCO has organized “Eternal Heritage”, a virtual exhibit of Persian calligraphy by members of its policymaking council.

Nasrollah Afjei, Elaheh Khatami, Fereshteh Hosseini, Ali Shirazi, Yadollah Kaboli and Gholamhossein Khani are among the members of the council whose works are available at www.gallery.irunesco.org.

“We are passing hard days. Being together and not seeing one another have been our life protocols these days. But art has the identity of being together and in these days of distancing, we are seeking peace in art,” reads part of the letter written by the director of the commission Hojjatollah Ayyubi for the exhibit.

“We invite everybody to view calligraphy works by brilliant masters of the Persian calligraphy. They are the significant ambassadors of our culture. The exhibition by the members is only the beginning. There is a home here for all art lovers and for whoever is seeking thoughts and wisdom,” it adds.

“We will upload a part of the art of Iranian and foreign artists in other virtual exhibits for Iranian and intentional art lovers, and we believe that art will conquer the coronavirus,” the letter concludes.

Photo: A poster for “Eternal Heritage”, a virtual exhibit of Persian calligraphy at the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO.

