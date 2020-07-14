Zarif to visit Iraq on July 19

TEHRAN – An informed source at Iran’s Foreign Ministry has said that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif plans to visit Iraq on July 19.

Zarif will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, President Barham Salih and Mohamed al-Halbousi, the speaker of the National Assembly, IRIB reported.

Zarif and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Mohammed Hussein had a phone conversation in June.

Zarif highlighted the significance of the issues being pursued in bilateral relations and the necessity of implementing the agreements reached between the two sides during the Iranian president’s visit to Baghdad.

President Hassan Rouhani said in May that Iran’s principled policy is expanding relations and cooperation with Iraq in various areas.

In a phone conversation with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Rouhani attached great importance to expansion of economic relations, saying, “Expansion of relations in various areas among the friendly governments and nations can help us pass the problems.”

Elsewhere, he said that Iran attaches great importance to stability in Iraq.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will stand beside the Iraqi government and people and seeks to maintain Iraq’s sovereignty and prevent foreign intervention,” the president pointed out.

Salih, for his part, said cooperation of friendly countries, such as Iran, is required to establish stability in Iraq.

NA/PA

