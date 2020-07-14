Davud Rashidi’s memorabilia donated to Film Museum of Iran

TEHRAN – Davud Rashidi’s widow Ehteram Borumand donated a collection of the legendary actor’s memorabilia to the Film Museum of Iran on Tuesday on the eve of his birth anniversary.

The collection includes personal handwritings, books, photos and the awards that he won at various festivals, including the Fajr International Theater Festival and the Iranian Cinema Celebration.

The contracts of the films, in which he played roles such as “Kamalolmolk” and “Hezardastan” by director Ali Hatami, as well as the actor’s letters to his widow Borumand and daughter Leili are also included.

Rashidi, the star of memorable movies like Kiumars Purahamd’s “Bibi Chelcheleh” and Hatami’s “Kamalolmolk”, died in 2016 at the age of 83.

Due to his father’s diplomatic mission, Rashidi finished high school in Paris. He studied at the Conservatoire de Musique de Genève, a music school in Geneva, Switzerland. He also studied music, theater and political science at the University of Geneva.

In 1964, he returned home and was employed at the Theater Office of the Ministry of Culture. Shortly thereafter, he gathered actors Parviz Fannizadeh, Dariush Farhand, Mehdi Hashemi, Fahimeh Rastkar, Siavash Tahmures, Marzieh Borumand and Susan Taslaimi to establish the Emruz Theater Troupe, which performed many plays that were acclaimed by critics.

Rashidi left the Theater Office in 1973 to work as the director of the Theater and Entertainment Department of Iran National Television.

He co-starred with Behruz Vosuqi in his acting debut movie “Escape the Trap” by Jalal Moqaddam in 1971.

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, he chose to remain in Iran despite the fact that many of his colleagues left the country.

Playing the role of Javad Aqa in Purahamd’s drama “Bibi Chelcheleh” developed his reputation.

However, he was previously hired by Ali Hatami to play the role of an inspector, one of the leading roles in the acclaimed TV series “Hezardastan”, which was produced between 1981 and 1986.

For the last time, he made a cameo appearance in “Ekbatan” directed by Mehrshad Karkhani in 2011.

Photo: Actor Davud Rashidi in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW



