The word ‘Iran’ deciphered from Islamic-era petroglyph

TEHRAN - The word “Iran” has recently been deciphered from an early Islamic-era petroglyph, which was found last year at an ancient fortress in Semirom county, Isfahan province, central Iran.

Although the word “Iran” can easily be traced in pre-Islamic inscriptions and literary and geographical texts as well as manuscripts dating to the first centuries of the Islamic epoch, this is the first time that researchers and archaeologists have been able to find an inscription from the second half of the third century (after the advent of Islam) in which a name from Iran is given, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

“It is also possible that in some inscriptions the name of ‘Iran’ being presented with other terms, but in the inscription discovered from Semirom fortress, the name of Iran is clearly and legibly mentioned. For this reason, this inscription is very important and the discovery and reading of this inscription can be considered a great discovery,” the report added.

The territory which is now modern Iran was formerly known as Persia, a term used for centuries and originated from a region of southern Iran formerly known as Persis, alternatively as Pars or Parsa, modern Fars. The use of the name was gradually extended by the ancient Greeks and other peoples to apply to the whole Iranian plateau. The people of that region have traditionally called their country Iran, “Land of the Aryans.” That name was officially adopted in 1935.

AFM/MG