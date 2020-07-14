Zarif: Continued Yemeni blockade is ‘unacceptable’

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that the continuation of blockade on Yemen and seizure of the ships carrying food and fuel to Yemen while the country is being hit with the coronavirus pandemic is “unacceptable”.

“Despite limitations and impediments, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue sending humanitarian aid to counter the spread of the coronavirus and will also make the most efforts to advance peace talks in Yemen aimed at ending the blockade, holding ceasefire and resuming political talks,” Zarif said during a meeting with Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf through a video conference.

Zarif also said that Iran believes that the Yemeni crisis can only be settled politically and has had “constructive cooperation” with the Yemeni side in this respect.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is on the belief that the only way to maintain stability in Yemen is protecting its territorial integrity, maintaining unity among the Yemeni groups and holding political talks among the various groups to form a united and inclusive government because Yemen belongs to all the Yemeni groups,” the chief diplomat noted.

For his part, Sharaf praised Iran for supporting the Yemenis.

NA/PA