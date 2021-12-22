Yemen FM calls for Saudi-Emirati accountability on ambassador demise

TEHRAN – Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf called for holding the Suadi-Emirati alliance accountable for the passing away of Iran’s ambassador to Yemen, Hassan Erlu.

The Yemeni foreign minister considered not allowing the Iranian ambassador to Yemen to receive treatment abroad as a humanitarian crime that requires accountability from the coalition of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and those behind them.

In an interview with Fars News Agency, Sharaf expressed his condolences for the martyrdom of the Iranian ambassador to Yemen, Hassan Erlu, noting that “the late Mujahid Hasan Erlu was a factor of solidarity and steadfastness with his presence to the besieged and oppressed Yemeni people.”

He added, “The Mujahid Hassan Erlu strengthened the bonds and solidarity between Tehran and Sana'a and was a turning point in the Yemeni diplomacy's dealings with the world through Yemeni-Iranian coordination in more than one regional and international forum.”

The Yemeni minister added, “He was in solidarity with the Yemeni cause and worked as part of the Sanaa team in his dealings with the world.”

Sharaf referred to the main reason for the martyrdom of Hassan Erlu, adding, “Not allowing him to travel for treatment abroad helped increase the impact of Corona disease on him, and was the main reason for his death.”

Hisham Sharaf stressed the need to hold the Saudi-UAE alliance and those behind them accountable because of the late cooperation for the return of the martyred ambassador to Iran in unfavorable circumstances.

“Despite the allegations of the aggression’s media that he died injured due to an accident, what happened to him from the delay in leaving is considered a humanitarian crime that requires the accountability of the coalition of Saudi Arabia and the UAE and those behind them, and even what happened to the martyr Erlu is considered a transgression of diplomatic norms in dealing with all diplomats during periods of war.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, had announced that the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Yemen was martyred yesterday morning, Tuesday, as a result of being infected with Corona.

Khatibzadeh pointed out that martyr Erlu had been injured in a chemical attack during the imposed war (which Saddam’s regime launched on Iran), and he was infected with the Corona virus in the place of his mission in Yemen, and he returned to the country unfortunately in unfavorable conditions due to the late cooperation of some countries, and despite the use of all stages of treatment to improve his health, he was martyred.

Iran had to submit a request to the Saudi-led coalition to allow the transfer of the diplomat to Iran as his acute condition required intensive medical care.

However, the coalition’s delay in permitting the envoy’s transfer resulted in the worsening of his health status, as reflected in the Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s words in the commemoration ceremony held for the deceased diplomat on Tuesday afternoon.

“Regarding what happened to martyr Irlou, we waited for a few days to get permission through another country to send a plane from Iran or another country to transport him immediately to a well-equipped hospital in Iran, but unfortunately the Saudis decided too late, and some Saudi officials delayed it,” he said.

He added that Iran will submit an official complaint regarding the matter.

“We will formally submit our protest in accordance with international conventions, and at the same time we hope that Yemen will be able to get out of this war and tough siege as soon as possible in the direction of a political solution.”

Referring to Irlou’s services in Yemen, Amir Abdollahian said during his two years’ service in Yemen, the distinguished diplomat sought a political solution to the Yemen crisis as the chief focus of his diplomatic moves, and to help end the war in Yemen and bring stability and security and peace back to the country.

The foreign minister believes that the experience of 6 years of war has shown that the aggressor side cannot achieve any victory through military means.

“They should leave (the issue of) Yemen to the Yemenis themselves to solve the problems through Yemeni-Yemeni talks,” he added.

Yemen must stand against actions that jeopardize its national sovereignty, according to Iran’s top diplomat, and at the end it is Yemen that can decide for its future.

