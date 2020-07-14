Zarif: China offered own draft for partnership based on Iran’s

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says China presented its draft for partnership with Iran back in the Iranian month of Esfand (February 20 to March 19) based on Iran’s draft.

“In the month of Esfand, the Chinese presented their draft based on a draft we had prepared, and we are currently examining and finalizing these two drafts so as to reach an agreement,” Zarif told reporters on Tuesday.

He noted that during his videoconference with his Chinese counterpart 10 days ago, he expressed Iran’s readiness for holding talks and finalizing the draft document.

When the two sides reach an agreement and finalize the text of the document, it will be presented to the parliament to be approved legally, he added.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on June 23 that Iran and China have drafted a 25-year plan for a comprehensive partnership that proves the failure of the plots to isolate the Islamic Republic.

“This plan proves the failure of the United States’ policies to isolate Iran, sever Iran’s relations with the international community and also to harm Iran’s will to expand relations with other countries,” Rabiei said during a press conference.

He said that the plan is based on a win-win approach which “heralds long term cooperation”.

“Recognizing cultural commonalities, encouraging multilateralism, supporting equal rights of the nations, and insisting on domestic development are parts of this plan,” the government spokesman explained.

The 25-year partnership plan has provoked bitter controversy, especially because of rumors that it entails the Chinese control on Iranian islands or the presence of their military forces in Iran.

Earlier, Zarif denied rumors over the sale of Kish Island to China, saying the enemies are trying to prevent the development of Iran-China relations.

MH/PA