Iran will overcome challenges through solidarity, resistance: official

TEHRAN - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Sunday that Iran will overcome the existing challenges by doubling down on national solidarity and active resistance.

“Preventing Iran’s strategic cooperation with the East and continuing the national economy’s dependence on the oil [revenues] are the underlying reasons for the West’s political fluctuations toward our country. Iran has long decided to do these two things and it will overcome the current challenges with active resistance and national solidarity,” tweeted Shamkhani.

Iran and China are in the process of negotiating over a long-term strategic cooperation plan that would bolster the two countries’ ties for years to come. The plan isn’t finalized yet. However, some of its details have been leaked to the press. According to the leaks, China will invest a whopping $400 billion in various Iranian sectors including oil and gas. In exchange, Iran will ensure steady energy supplies to China for a period of 25 years at a discounted rate.

The U.S. has expressed concerns over the plan, saying it would “destabilize” the region. In an interview with the Fox News network on August 2, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “China’s entry into Iran will destabilize the Middle East [West Asia].”

Some Iranian officials and former diplomats has hailed the plan as a “turning point” in its ties to China.

“The cooperation with China is strategic, and that the U.S. have failed to isolate Iran,” Gholamali Khoshroo, Iran’s former ambassador to the UN, said in late July, adding that the 25-year cooperation agreement between Iran and China marks a “turning point” in the development of bilateral ties.

The cabinet of Hassan Rouhani approved the draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan on June 21 and tasked Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif with negotiating with China over the plan in order to finalize it.

