Zarif calls nuclear deal last decade’s greatest diplomatic achievement

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, is the last decade’s greatest diplomatic achievement.

“Today is 5th anniv. of the #JCPOA—last decade’s greatest diplomatic achievement—and reminder that US lawless behavior should not be the yardstick by which int’l norms are measured.

US contempt for law & diplomacy places it in global disrepute & threatens global—and US—security,” he tweeted.

The nuclear deal was signed in Vienna on July 14, 2015 between Iran, the European Union, European trio – Germany, Britain, France – the U.S., Russia and China. Under the agreement Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions. It was the result of nearly 12 years of negotiations.

However, Donald Trump rescinded the agreement endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and illegally imposed sanctions on Iran.

NA/PA

