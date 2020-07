TEHRAN – Afshin Mollaei has been elected as new president of Iran’s Sports for All federation on Wednesday.

In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Mollaei was elected for a four-year term till 2024 by receiving 26 votes out of 41 votes.

Fatemeh Abolghasemi finished in second place in the elections with 14 votes.

Farhad Nikoo Khesal bagged just one vote.