“Sunstorm” hits Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Sunstorm” (A Time Odyssey) co-written by Arthur C. Clarke and Stephen Baxter has recently been published by Tandis Publishing House in Tehran.

Shadi Hamedikhah and Puria Nazemi are the translators of the book.

Returned to the Earth of 2037 by the mysterious and powerful Firstborn, Bisesa Dutt is haunted by memories of her five years spent on the strange alternate Earth called Mir, a jigsaw-puzzle world made up of lands and people cut out of different eras of Earth’s history.



Why did the Firstborn create Mir? Why was Bisesa taken there and then brought back just a day after her disappearance?

Bisesa’s questions are answered when scientists discover an unnatural anomaly in the sun’s core—evidence of alien intervention more than two thousand years ago. Now plans set in motion by inscrutable observers light-years away are coming to fruition in a sunstorm designed to eradicate all life on Earth in a bombardment of radiation. As the apocalypse looms, the differences on Earth threaten to undermine every counter-effort. And all the while, the Firstborn are watching.

C. Clarke was an English writer, notable for both his science fiction and his nonfiction. His best-known works are the script he wrote with American film director Stanley Kubrick for “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968) and the novel of that film.

Baxter is an English hard science fiction author. He has degrees in mathematics and engineering.

