Iranian stunt performers can be groundbreakers in this profession: stuntwoman

TEHRAN – Stuntwoman Atefeh Sahrai, who has collaborated in acclaimed movies such as “A Hairy Tale” and “Murphy’s Law”, has said that Iranian stunt performers can introduce new methods and technics in this profession.

She is a co-founder of Carbon, a stunt performing group most of whose members have worked with Arsha Aqdasi, the renowned Iranian stuntman who has collaborated in a number international projects including the James Bond 2012 adventure “Skyfall”.

“Along with some stunt performers, I worked with Mr. Arsha Aqhdasi and the collaboration brought us great experiences and I learned a lot from him,” Sahrai told the Persian service of ILNA on Wednesday.

“We split from Mr. Aghdasi’s team and established our own group, Carbon, which is composed of the youngest stunt performers of the country, and is being led by Amir-Mohammad Rezai, Iran’s youngest stuntman who has collaborated in over 20 film projects and holds a collection of records,” she added.

Sahrai called herself first Iranian stuntwoman who is working as a designer of fight scenes in action movies and said that the leaders of the stunt performing groups play a key role in attracting the view of the owners of a project to the importance of the job the stunt performers do in their groups.

Despite the high risk of stunts in movies, stunt performers are paid low salaries in Iran, Sahrai lamented and added, “Project managers do not care about the high risk of these stunts.”

She said that there are few stunt performers in Iran who have the potential to be turned into superstars. “Acting needs its own special skills,” she concluded.

Photo: A scene from director Homayun Ghanizadeh’s movie “A Hairy Tale”, in which stuntwoman Atefeh Sahrai collaborated.

