IRIB channel to review film scores by Ennio Morricone

TEHRAN – Namayesh, an IRIB digital channel broadcasting TV and cinema productions, will review film scores created by the Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone.

The channel will air seven films with Morricone’s music for one week.

The films are “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”, “The Professional”, “The Sicilian Clan”, “The Battle of Algiers”, “The Five Man Army”, “The Untouchables” and “Once Upon a Time in the West”.

Morricone died on July 6. He was 91. Born in Rome in 1928, he wrote scores for some 400 films but his name was most closely linked with the director Sergio Leone, with whom he worked on the Spaghetti Westerns as well as the epic crime drama “Once Upon a Time in America”.

Morricone worked in almost all film genres, from horror to comedy, and some of his melodies are perhaps more famous than the films for which he wrote them.

“We will forever remember, with infinite gratitude, the artistic genius of maestro Ennio Morricone. He made us dream, moved us, writing memorable notes that will be unforgettable in the history of music and cinema,” Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had said on Twitter.

State President Sergio Mattarella had said Morricone had “greatly contributed to spreading and reinforcing the prestige of Italy in the world.”

Italian film producer Aurelio De Laurentiis said, “With Ennio Morricone goes a part of world cinema. His humility, combined with a greatness that he never flaunted, allowed him to support small and big movies, giving them a unique soul that made them perfect and unforgettable.”

Photo: Italian composer Ennio Morricone arrives at the 79th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 25, 2007. (Reuters)

