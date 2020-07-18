“Lost Boy” appears in Iranian bookstores  

TEHRAN – American author Christina Henry’s “Lost Boy: The True Story of Captain Hook” has been published in Persian by Tandis Publishing House.

The book has been translated into Persian by Amir-Mohammad Javadi.

From the national bestselling author of “Alice” comes a familiar story with a dark hook—a tale about Peter Pan and the friend who became his nemesis, a nemesis who may not be the blackhearted villain Peter says he is.

“There is one version of my story that everyone knows. And then there is the truth. This is how it happened. How I went from being Peter Pan’s first—and favorite—lost boy to his greatest enemy,” Henry has said.



“Peter brought me to his island because there were no rules and no grownups to make us mind. He brought boys from the Other Place to join in the fun, but Peter’s idea of fun is sharper than a pirate’s sword, because it’s never been all fun and games on the island. Our neighbors are pirates and monsters. Our toys are knives and sticks and rocks—the kinds of playthings that bite,” she adds.

Henry is the author of the duology “Chronicles of Alice” and “Alice and Red Queen”, a dark and twisted take on Alice’s “Adventures in Wonderland”.

She is also the author of the national bestselling “Black Wings” series.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of American author Christina Henry’s “Lost Boy: The True Story of Captain Hook”.

