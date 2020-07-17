IRGC captured MKO terrorists in Fars province

TEHRAN – Intelligence forces from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps had arrested a team of the terrorist Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) in the southern province of Fars, Tasnim reported on Friday.

The terrorist team had entered Fars Province in order to carry out acts of sabotage on the day marking the death anniversary of Imam Khomeini, which fell on June 3, deputy chief of the public relations department of the IRGC office in the province said.

Colonel Jalal Yarmohammadi said were arrested before committing any terrorist activity.

No date was given when they were arrested.

The official also underlined that the activities of all hostile and terrorist groups are being fully monitored by the IRGC intelligence units.

NA/PA

