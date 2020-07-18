Quarterly exports from Qom Province stand at $31m

TEHRAN- The value of exports from Iran’s central Qom Province stands at $31 million during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20), according to a provincial official.

Mahmoud Sijani, the director-general of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, put the weight of the commodities exported from the province during the first three months of this year at 32,000 tons, IRNA reported.

The official said that of the mentioned figure, $22 million were the exports from the industry sector of the province.

Major commodities exported during the three-month period included metal products, plastics, copper wire, mechanical tools, cereals, synthetic fiber chemical products, shoes, and herbal oil, Sijani said.

Iraq, China, Afghanistan, the UAE, India, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan were the top ten destinations of the exported products, he added.

Sijani further announced that 7,800 tons of products valued at $36 million have been imported to the province in the first quarter.

The imports included industrial machinery, mechanical equipment, spare parts for road construction machines, automobiles, medical-surgical devices, plastics, coffee, tea, spices, electrical components, nickel and nickel products, synthetic and synthetic fibers and inorganic chemical products.

China, the UAE, Turkey, India, Italy, Iraq, Oman, Japan, Iraq, and Germany were respectively Qom’s top exporters during the first quarter, according to the official.

Qom's exports reached 290,000 tons worth $220 million during the last Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), while its imports amounted to 61,000 tons worth $283 million.

There are currently 2,300 operational industrial units in Qom Province.