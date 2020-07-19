Commodities worth $1.1b traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- Over 559,589 tons of commodities valued at $1.119 billion were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) over the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported by the IME International Affairs and Public Relations Department, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 202,258 tons of various products worth $594 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 192,835 tons of steel, 4,110 tons of copper, 3,500 tons of aluminum, 140 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 18 tons of precious metal concentrates as well as 5 kg of gold bullion dust were traded by the customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 354,876 tons of different commodities with a total value of $528 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 103,000 tons of VB feed stock, 97,717 tons of bitumen, 74,577 tons of polymer products, 34,218 tons of chemical products, 640 tons of insulation, 35,000 tons of lube cut oil, 2,234 tons of base oil as well as 7,490 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 2,455 tons of commodities were traded on the IME’s side market.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

On April 21, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan, which depicts IME's development roadmap until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 20205-March 2026). Materializing the slogan of this Iranian year, which is “Surge in Production” is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the outlook plan.

