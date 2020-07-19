Zarif says it is necessary to be aware of ISIS threat  

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday underlined the need to be aware of the Daesh (ISIS) threat to the region.

“We should be fully aware of the continued security threat of Daesh,” the Arabic-language al-Mayadeen TV network quoted Zarif as saying.

Zarif also pointed to the martyrdom of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and deputy chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes, calling their martyrdom “a great loss” in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad, Zarif said, “Unfortunately, the assassination of the two martyrs - Soleimani and al-Mohandes - is a great loss in the fight against Daesh, and that Iraq and Iran will follow up on this issue, which is a very important issue.”

Zarif visited Baghdad on Sunday morning and held at least two rounds of talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. He also met with several other Iraqi officials including Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, President Barham Salih and Hadi al-Ameri, the head of the al-Fath parliamentary bloc.

Upon his arrival in Baghdad, Zarif has also paid homage to General Soleimani and al-Mohandes by visiting the location where they were assassinated by an American drone strike near Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

‘Iran-Iraq relations are strong’

Elsewhere in his remarks, the foreign minister said that Iran-Iraq relations are strong and will never be undermined. He also pointed out that the economic relations between the two countries can be expanded for the good of the two nations.

According to IRNA, upon his arrival in Baghdad, Zarif also said that Iraq can play a role in the security arrangements in the Persian Gulf region.

For his part, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that he has discussed with Zarif the ways to protect Iraq’s sovereignty.

“We agreed on the necessity to protect the sovereignty of Iraq and Mr. Minister (Zarif) reiterated that the strength of Iraq is the strength of the region,” Hussein said, adding that they underlined the need to keep Iraq and the region out of international tensions.

