“Better than Neil Armstrong” wins big at Southport festival 

TEHRAN – “Better than Neil Armstrong” by Alireza Qasemi from Iran has scored a big success at the Southport International Short Film Festival in England by winning two major awards from the English event.

The awards for best film and best drama went to the movie, the organizers announced on June 29.

The movie received the awards for its originality and high imagination, said jury member Tony Jordan, the British television writer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was organized online.



The film is about four kids who start their journey to the Moon with the mission of finding a mysterious place called “Redland”, but the gates of the place are being guarded by a mischievous snake.

The sci-fi “Better than Neil Armstrong” brought Qasemi the Best Live Action Short Film Director’s Award at the 18th Pune International Film Festival in India during January.

He received the award “For a very touching story that unravels with assured command over the medium in many respects,” the jury said in their statement during the closing ceremony of the festival in Pune.

The short film went on screen at the 13th Trenton Film Festival in the U.S. state of New Jersey in March. It also competed in the Lakeshorts International Short Film Festival in the Canadian city of Toronto in April.

Photo: A scene from “Better than Neil Armstrong” by Iranian director Alireza Qasemi.

