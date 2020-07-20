Vocalist Salar Aqili to do online duet with pianist wife Harir Shariatzadeh

TEHRAN – Vocalist Salar Aqili and his pianist wife Harir Shariatzadeh will be presenting an online duet on Friday evening.

The concert will be available on an official application, which will be announced later.

Aqili and his musician family have chosen to stay home during the pandemic. He had previously held a concert with wife and son Mahur at home for his fans.

Also he, along with musician Fazel Jamshidi and actor Parviz Parastui who are members of the nationwide #Moshahonar movement, released a song named “Mate” in April during the home quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic.

They joined the movement launched by hundreds of Iranian artists to entertain people during the quarantine.

“We actually felt the need to keep the spirits of people and the healthcare staff up these days. COVID-19 is a tough virus and we are still battling with the disease. I know some may have suffered more financially these days, however, it is a matter of life and death,” Aqili had said earlier.

He had called the collaboration with Parastui and Jamshidi a good experience and hoped the song would be remembered by the Iranian people.

“After the song was released, I received many positive responses from people. I truly must thank the people who always support us. Jamshidi had a great role in the formation of this piece and was the first who proposed the idea. It was a great honor for me to have done this for the people of my country,” he had said.

The song was written by Alireza Bahrami based on a poem by Persian mystic and poet Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi.

Hundreds of artists, including thespians, cineastes, painters, cartoonists and writers who launched the Moshahnoar movement, have announced that they would produce artworks to showcase on social networks for at least 100 days in order to make the stay at home almost tolerable.

Photo: Vocalist Salar Aqili performs in an undated photo. (Mehr/Mohammad Moheimani)

