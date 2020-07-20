Over $4m allocated to tourism projects in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

TEHRAN- A budget of 180 billion rials (over $4 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been allocated to tourism and development projects across southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, a provincial tourism chief has said.

The budget is planned to be spent on restoring and reviving historical buildings and structures as well as handicrafts and tourism sectors, CHTN quoted Majid Safai as saying on Monday.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

The province attracted over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, during the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 2019), according to data announced by the provincial tourism department.

ABU/MG