Iran says the main policy is to strengthen ties with neighbors

TEHRAN - Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday that the Iranian administration’s main policy is expanding ties with neighbors.

“Today, the Iraqi prime minister visits Tehran and we host Mustafa al-Kadhimi. We hope we would have constructive and effective talks aiming at deepening relations between the two countries,” Rabiei said at a press conference.

He added, “He [Kadhimi] enters the country as the main strategy in our foreign policy is expanding ties with neighbors and the administration has also prioritized effective relations with neighbors.”

Kadhimi visited Tehran on Tuesday afternoon for a two-day visit. He held talks with a number of Iranian officials including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also visited Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

‘A region without violence is beneficial to all’

Rabiei also said that Iran welcomes any mediation to deescalate tensions in the region, noting that a region without violence is beneficial to all.

Iraqis have announced that part of al-Kadhimi’s mission in his tour of Tehran is to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which have been at loggerheads over Riyadh’s support for Trump’s anti-Iran policies and also Tehran’s fierce opposition to the Saudi-led war on fellow Arab country of Yemen.

The Iraqi prime minister was scheduled to visit Riyadh before his trip to Tehran. However, the trip was postponed due to the health of the Saudi king.



“We welcome any country that enters mediation with good intention. We believe a region without cruelty and violence is beneficial to all of us. It is the countries who can choose to be in a region with tension or not. The world of politics is not always fixed,” he stated.

He added, “We have announced our viewpoint. However, we prioritize the countries which stood against bullying in situation of sanctions. Iran will not forget the regional countries which did not follow bullying of the United States and Europe.”

In an interview with IRNA published on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi reiterated Tehran’s long-held position that Iran is ready to hold talks with regional countries, noting there is no way but dialogue to bridge differences.

Mousavi said that Iran has announced its principled policies and it depends on Saudi Arabia how its wants to respond to Iran’s proposal for talks and cooperation.

He also said that Iran seeks peace, security, and stability in the region.

Iran believes in regional talks without any foreign interference, he said.

Mousavi added, “The only way to restore security and even flourish regional economy is cooperation.”

He also said, “A powerful region is important for Iran. If we have a powerful region, we will have powerful countries and can cooperate.”

NA/PA