Persian novel “The Blinds' Age” recounting love story in hospital born   

TEHRAN – A Persian novel titled “The Blinds' Age” that features a love story in a society battling coronavirus has recently come to Iranian bookstores.

Ketabestan is the publisher of the novel penned by Seyyed Hesameddin Rayegani, who also published his debut novel “Equivocation” a few months ago.

Rayegani has blended some facts about medical staff during the COVID-19 era with his imagination to create the novel.

“The story of the book is set in the first two months after the coronavirus hit the country,” Rayegani wrote in an introduction to the book.

He spent days in Masih Daneshvari, Besat, and Baqiyatallah, Tehran’s major hospitals for COVID-19 patients, gathering information to write his novel.

In a preface to the book, the publisher also wrote that it has published the novel to thank the medical staff as coronavirus frontline workers.

It has also told the readers, “Read this book; afterward, whatever you do, you cannot NOT observe medical advice!”

Coronavirus has given some writers in Iran food for thought.

Ali-Asghar Seidabadi wrote, “Hannah, Our Hero” that teaches children how to take care of themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. The book was also translated into Croatian, Turkish, English, Italian, French, and German.

Earlier in March, the Institute for Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) released a book titled “Studies on the Social and Cultural Aspects of Coronavirus in Iran” that contains over ten articles by the scholars of the ISCS.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian novel “The Blinds' Age” by Seyyed Hesameddin Rayegani.

