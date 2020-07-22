Iran receives body of dead fugitive judge: report

TEHRAN – A report published by Nour News on Wednesday says that Iran has received the body of fugitive judge Gholamreza Mansouri who was found dead in a hotel in Romania.

“Police of Romania has sent a report of 29 pages, however, pictures recorded by closed-circuit camera have not been sent which has caused doubts about the case,” said the report.

Tehran confirmed on June 19 the death of Mansouri who was accused of corruption and taking more than $500,000 in bribes.

Mansouri was found dead of apparent suicide at a hotel in Romania where he had been staying.

He was a co-defendant in a major financial corruption trial involving several senior judges accused of embezzlement and bribery.

“We are awaiting the official report of the cause of this incident and we ask Romanian authorities to officially inform us of the precise cause of this incident,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on June 19.

Iran’s Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri has asked his Romanian counterpart to launch a serious investigation into the death of Mansouri.

In his letter which was published on June 22, Montazeri explained that Mansouri was wanted by Iran’s Judiciary, which pursued his case through Interpol and got him arrested.

But he was announced dead by the Romanian government, he added.

The Bucharest prosecutor’s office released a report on June 23 according to which Mansouri had been killed in a violence and also in haste.

The prosecutor’s office said the cause of the death become clear after an autopsy.

It said Mansouri’s death was due to a blow by a hard object which did not occur in a natural state, the report said, according the Mizan online.

NA/PA



