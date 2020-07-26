Industrial parks attract $2.1b of foreign investment

TEHRAN – Latest data released by Iran’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry show that the country’s industrial parks managed to attract 231 investors with a total $2.1 billion of investment in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

This amount of investment led to the creation of 19,862 jobs in the industrial parks and zones, IRNA reported.

According to the Industry Ministry, over 1,100 exporting industrial units are operating in the country’s industrial parks and zones whose annual export reaches up to $12.64 billion.

Based on the report, 62 export management companies (EMC) with an annual export of $236 million were identified in these areas and 72 export consortia with a total annual export of $352 million were also formed in the mentioned period.

The ministry also reported that 23 memorandums of understanding (MOU) were signed with foreign partners to develop international cooperation between small and medium industries in the previous Iranian calendar year.

Supporting 41,631 industrial units to participate in domestic and international exhibitions, as well as holding eight training courses and sending 176 managers of industrial units to Germany to get acquainted with the German market, as well as finding new markets, establishing long-term relationships with German companies and the development of economic relations between the two countries in cooperation with the German Association for International Cooperation (GIZ) were also among the Industry Ministry’s achievements in the previous year.

In the current year, which has been called the year of “Surge in Production” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Industry Ministry has been putting special importance on the industrial parks and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The ministry plans to bring 1500 idle units, mostly SMEs, back into operation by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2021).

Based on the ministry’s plans for the current year, reviving 1,020 unproductive small mines is also on the ministry’s agenda.

EF/MA