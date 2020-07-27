IME’s value of monthly trade increases 23%

TEHRAN- The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) rose 23 percent during the past Iranian calendar month (ended on July 21), IME Public Relations Department reported.

As reported, 3.169 million tons of commodities worth 232 trillion rials (about $5.52 billion) were traded at this exchange in the past month, indicating an eight-percent rise in terms of weight.

The oil products and petrochemicals floor of the IME witnessed trading of 2.034 million tons of products valued at 110.249 trillion rials (about $2.62 billion) during the previous month.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

On April 21, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan, which depicts IME's development roadmap until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 20205-March 2026). Materializing the slogan of this Iranian year, which is “Surge in Production” is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the outlook plan.

MA/MA