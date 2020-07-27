Teer Art Fair 2020 goes online 

TEHRAN – The third edition of the Teer Art Fair, an art exhibit co-founded by the Dastan Basement Gallery and Asar Gallery, opened on Monday with this year’s exhibition going online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair was scheduled to be organized in early July, however, the pandemic forced the organizer to postpone the event, and ultimately they decided to hold it online, Teer Art director Maryam Majd said in a press release.

She hoped that the fair would take place with a live exhibition, if current conditions improve, and said “Nothing is predictable these days.”

This year’s fair aims to create an appealing atmosphere for some of Iran’s most active art galleries to put contemporary Iranian artworks on display for art collectors and enthusiasts alike.

For the 2020 edition, the galleries have been chosen by a selection committee composed of Odile Burluraux, the curator of Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris; Roxane Zand, the Senior Director and Deputy Chairman of Sotheby’s in London; and Ebrahim Melamed, the renowned Iranian art collector.

Zand sits on the Advisory Council of the Pictet Art Prize, the Development Board of the University of the Arts London, and has been appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant for Greater London for her services to the art and culture of West Asia. She is also arts editor for the Encyclopedia Islamica.

At Sotheby’s, she has played an instrumental role in developing and contributing to the sale of Arab and Iranian art, and has conducted a number of charity auctions.

Burluraux is a curator at Musée d’Art moderne de Paris. She is in charge of the video collection of the museum and a member of the acquisition committee for contemporary art.

She has organized a touring exhibition based on the video collection of the museum Entre- Temps, L’artiste narrateur, in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, St-Petersburg Shanghai, Chengdu and Taipei from 2009 to 2014 and a video exhibition based on the collection Virtuality as Reality at the Serendipity Arts Festival, Goa in 2019.

Photo: A poster for third edition of the Teer Art Fair.

