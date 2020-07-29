Exports of cut flowers, ornamental plants exceed $5m in Q1

TEHRAN – Iran exported 2,356 tons of cut flowers and ornamental plants worth over $5.336 million during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20), IRNA reported quoting an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

According to IRICA Spokesman Rouhollah Latifi, the Iranian flowers and ornamental plants were sent to more than 23 different countries in the mentioned period.

Latifi said that Iraq was the main buyer of Iranian flowers and plants in the said period, buying more than 1,543 tons of the commodities worth $2.389 million.

The official noted that Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Armenia were also among the top destinations for Iranian flowers and plants with 15 tons, 5 tons and, 226 tons of imports respectively.

All kinds of ornamental trees, shrubs, plants, cut flowers, dried flowers, roses, and other ornamental flowers were among the country's export products in this sector, according to the official.

More than 28 tons of shrubs, flowers, and plants worth $121,172 were also imported from Turkey, Germany, and the Netherlands in the said period.

He further stated that Iran is the 17th largest producer of flowers and plants in the world and the 107th largest exporter of such products, adding: “Three billion flowers and plants are produced annually, of which only 200 million are exported.”

Iran exported nearly $40 million worth of cut flowers, ornamental plants during the previous Iranian calendar year of 1398 (ended on March 19).

As reported, Iran’s southern and northern neighbors, including Iraq, Russia, Turkmenistan, Armenia, and Azerbaijan were the top export destinations for the mentioned products last year.

The production of cut flowers, ornamental plants increased by about 22 to 25 percent in the mentioned year.

Currently, over 7,800 hectares of land, including greenhouses and farms, are under cultivation of flowers and ornamental plants, according to an official with the Agriculture Ministry.

"About four billion flowers, pots, and ornamental plants are grown in the country, every year,” Gholamreza Taghavi said.

According to the official, more than 150,000 people are working directly and indirectly in this field, and significant investments have been made by the private sector in this area.

