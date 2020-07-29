Kuwait Airways to resume Iran flights

TEHRAN - Kuwait Airways has scheduled to resume its service to and from Iran on August 1.

Kuwait Airways will resume flights to the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Britain, Turkey, Iran, Nepal, Switzerland, Germany, Azerbaijan, Philippines, and India as of August 1, ILNA reported on Wednesday.

Back in February, Kuwait Airways suspended all flights to Iran on the advice of the Kuwaiti health ministry and civil aviation authority amid fears about a coronavirus outbreak in the country. Kuwait Airways was the second flagship carrier in the region to suspend flights to Iran after Iraq Airways stopped flight days earlier.

Earlier this month, Emirates resumed its flights to and from the Iranian capital Tehran after some six months of halt over the coronavirus pandemic, which was dramatically lessened travels and air traffic in the global scene.

