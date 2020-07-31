Rouhani calls Qatari emir, says security possible only through regional co-op

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has said that regional security and stability can only be achieved through regional cooperation.

“Security and stability in the region can only be reached within the framework of regional cooperation and definitely we can bring better situation to the region through increasing cooperation,” he told Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a phone conversation on Thursday.

Rouhani also attached great importance to expansion of Tehran-Doha relations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has no impediment or restriction to strengthen relations and cooperation with Qatar as a friendly and brotherly country,” he said.

The Qatari emir also called for cementing relations.

Sheikh Tamim also congratulated Eid al-Adha to the Iranian government and expressed hope that the feast would be good and blessed for Muslim nations around the world.

In another phone conversation with the Qatari emir in April, Rouhani said that there is no way but cooperation among the countries in the region to establish security and stability.

“We believe there is no way but cooperation and friendship among the regional countries to establish long lasting security and stability in the region,” Rouhani said.

In another phone call in January, Rouhani said that Iran has stood and will stand beside Qatar in the future.

Rouhani said that the two countries have very good relationship in various areas of economy, science and culture.

“A joint commission will be formed in future months and we hope that the two countries would reach agreements in economic cooperation, investment, technology and other areas,” the president stated.

He also said that Iran and Qatar will expand political ties.

At the time, the Qatari emir also said his country will never forget Tehran’s help in difficult days.

In June of 2017, Saudi Arabia along with Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) abruptly cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar and closed land, sea and air routes to the country. The severing of relations also included withdrawing ambassadors and imposing trade and travel bans on Doha.

The Islamic Republic opened its airspace to about 100 more Qatari flights a day during the blockade.

NA/PA