IKIA requires negative coronavirus test for passengers

TEHRAN – All passengers coming to Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) will need to provide proof they have tested negative for coronavirus to gain entry, said a senior official with the airport.

All passengers coming to Imam Khomeini international Airport from August 5 must have proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test not more than 92 hours before boarding their flight to the Imam Khomeini international Airport, IKAC News quoted Mohammadreza Karimiyan as saying on Saturday.

As we started to reopen for international travel like many countries, we also require a negative COVID-19 test result from Passengers before boarding at Imam Khomeini international Airport, Karimiyan said.

One of the most important priorities at Imam Khomeini International Airport is control of this virus in the current situation so passengers with high temperatures will be guided to the airport city's designated medical facilities for anti-coronavirus measures.

“Passengers who have Iranian citizenship will also be tested, if they do not have COVID-19 PCR test result, they need to give a COVID test and quarantined for 48 hours until the result of their test determined. They also must be required to pay for the costs of their quarantine”, he mentioned.

"Non-Iranian citizens will not be allowed to enter the country and they will be returned to their country if they do not have a proof of negative covid-19 test.”

According to declaration by health officials in Iran we are increasing surveillance at international entry points and using thermal scanning machines to screen people as they depart daily, he added.

