Solar energy, an advantage for Iran

With more than 300 sunny days throughout the year, Iran has an advantage for benefitting from solar energy.

The country also has a huge potential for the expansion of solar energy infrastructure.

Currently, over 100 large-scale farms ranging from 2MW to 12MW and over 2,000 small-scale and rooftop solar power plants are operating across Iran, the number of which has noticeably been growing as Iranian households and small industries have embraced the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

Solar farms account for the lion’s share of electricity generation (44 percent) from renewable energy in Iran.