Wrestlers team up to support corona-affected people

TEHRAN - Renowned Iranian wrestling champions and coaches joined together in a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday to collect and dispatch packages of food for families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar and head of Iran Wrestling Federation Alireza Dabir attended the ceremony held in Ebrahim Hadi Hall at the Azadi Stadium.

Olympic gold medal winner Hassan Yazdani, six-time world champion Hamid Sourian and heavyweight freestyler Parviz Hadi were among athletes who took part in the campaign.

