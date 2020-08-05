New Persian translation of “The Little Prince” published 

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s story “The Little Prince” has recently been published by Ejaze Elm Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Fatemeh Saeida.

The novella is about a downed pilot in the Sahara Desert, who is frantically trying to repair his wrecked plane. His efforts are interrupted one day by the apparition of a little prince, who asks him to draw a sheep.

Published in 1943, the book has been read by millions of children in more than a hundred languages. It is also read by adults for its allegorical meaning.



Several Persian translations of “The Little Prince”, including those by Abolhassan Najafi, Mohammad Qazi, Ahmad Shamlu and Delara Qahraman, have previously been published in Iran.

With his good command of the French language, the late linguist and translator of French literature, Najafi, translated the book in 2000 and it was published by Niloofar Publications the same year.

The book was warmly received by readers and was republished a year later.

Najafi’s Persian translation of “The Little Prince” was published in both Persian and Cyrillic scripts in Tajikistan in 2017.

Saint-Exupéry was a French aviator and writer whose works are the unique testimony of a pilot and a warrior who looked at adventure and danger with a poet’s eyes. His fable “Le Petit Prince” (The Little Prince) has become a modern classic.

He was raised in an aristocratic family. He fell in love with aviation at an early age after he took his first airplane ride at the age of 12. He received his pilot’s wings during his compulsory military service.

His adventures as a pilot would supply the inspiration for all of his literary endeavors, which culminated with the 1943 publication of the classic “The Little Prince”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s story “The Little Prince”.

