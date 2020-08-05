Ground broken for vast recreational center in UNESCO-nominated Uraman

TEHRAN -- Construction of a vast recreational and hospitality center was officially began on Tuesday with a ground-breaking ceremony in the Uraman region, a cradle of Kurdish art and culture from the days of yore in western Iran.

The Uraman cultural landscape is one of the country’s candidates for being designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage in the near future, IRNA reported.

Local officials believe that the inscription could both jumpstart tourism in the region and be a stimulus for better conservation of its natural landscapes and unique cultural scenes for the next generations.

Stretched on a steep slope in a rural district of Sarvabad county, Uraman is home to dense and step-like rows of houses in a way that roof of each house forms the yard of the upper one, a feature that adds to its charm and attractiveness.

AFM/MG